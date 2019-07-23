|
|
Francis Patrick Gleason, Jr.
Burlington - Frank Pat Gleason, 84, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at UVM Medical Center.
He leaves his wife, Marilyn; 3 children: Ronald Stannard, Jr., Jeannie & Richard Zielinski and Tonja & Chance M-Rizzo; 9 grandchildren and extended family.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 27 from 10-11am with a Memorial Service at 11am in the Vibrant Church, Williston Rd., So. Burlington. Military Honors will be accorded by the VT. Army National Guard.
Arrangements by Elmwood-Meunier.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 23, 2019