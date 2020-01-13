|
|
Francis (Frank) Shea
Burlington - Captain Frank Shea, 91 of Burlington died Saturday at the McClure Miller Respite House after a short illness. Dad was born May 10, 1928 in Brattleboro, Vermont son of George and Mary Shea. In 1949 in Greenfield Massachusetts he married his high school sweetheart, our mom Alberta Ruth Fredrick also of Greenfield. Dad was a World War II veteran who proudly served aboard several ships of the US merchant marines. Dad enjoyed racing stock cars, ski jumping, flying and building airplanes and was the captain of the Spirit of Ethan Allen for many years after retiring from a career in sales engineer. Dad was predeceased by our mother Alberta, our sister Margaret Mary (Peggy) and brother Joe. Dad leaves behind four children, Mike (Elmira), Patti (Paul), Frank (Cathy), and Jim (Jill). Dad also leaves behind twelve grandchildren and several great grandchildren. Dad will always be known for his gift to gab, his smile and his ability to bring happiness to anyone. Those that knew dad the most will miss that and his forever optimism.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday January 16, 2020 from 4:30 until 6:00 pm with a Service starting at 5:30 pm at the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. Spring Burial with a service will take place on May 16, 2020 at 11:00 am North Cemetery (Cold Road) in Worthington, MA. Please bring your stories of dad to share with everyone. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place on-line condolences.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020