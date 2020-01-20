|
Francois Bourgeois
Burlington - Francois Bourgeois, 105 of Burlington passed away on Friday January 17, 2020 at his home. There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday January 23, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Mark Catholic Church at 1251 North Ave in Burlington. Burial will follow the Mass at Resurrection Park Cemetery in South Burlington. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place on-line condolences.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020