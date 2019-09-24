|
|
Frank A. Lavalette
Hinesburg - Frank A. Lavalette, 80, passed away September 19, 2019 at his home in Hinesburg after a long illness. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Resurrection Park Catholic Cemetery, 200 Hinesburg Road, So. Burlington, VT. To view a complete obituary and leave on-line condolences, please visit giffordfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in care of Gifford Funeral Home, 22 Depot St., Richmond, VT.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 24, 2019