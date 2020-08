Frank G. FentonWestford - Frank G. Fenton, 71, passed away unexpectedly on Fri., Aug. 7, 2020 at UVM Medical Center in Burlington.A Tribute Service, with Military Honors, will be held at the convenience of the family.Donations in his memory may be made to either the Colchester American Legion, Post 91, 70 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, VT 05446 or The Wounded Warriors Project, 4899 Belford Rd., #300, Jacksonville, FL, 37256. For a full obituary go to www.elmwoodmeunier.net