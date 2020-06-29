Frank Merritt Cluba
Montgomery - Frank Merritt Cluba passed away on June 15, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Frank was born on October 24, 1952 in Kaiserslautern, Germany, minutes before his twin brother and lifelong best friend, John.
There will be a celebration of Frank's life at a later date, due to COVID-19 restrictions.
A full obituary, condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
Montgomery - Frank Merritt Cluba passed away on June 15, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Frank was born on October 24, 1952 in Kaiserslautern, Germany, minutes before his twin brother and lifelong best friend, John.
There will be a celebration of Frank's life at a later date, due to COVID-19 restrictions.
A full obituary, condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.