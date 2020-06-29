Frank Merritt Cluba
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank Merritt Cluba

Montgomery - Frank Merritt Cluba passed away on June 15, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Frank was born on October 24, 1952 in Kaiserslautern, Germany, minutes before his twin brother and lifelong best friend, John.

There will be a celebration of Frank's life at a later date, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

A full obituary, condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved