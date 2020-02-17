|
|
Frank Micalizzi
Essex Junction - Frank Micalizzi, 86, of Essex Junction, VT passed on Saturday, February 15th at 3:45am EST after a twelve-year battle with Lymphoma in his home surrounded by family and dear friends in Essex Junction, VT.
Frank was born October 2, 1933 in Brooklyn, NY, to Antonio and Mary (Fierro) Micalizzi. Husband to Carmel (Diffley) Micalizzi for 60 years on June 18th. Father to David Micalizzi (predeceased 1984) and Michelle M.E. Micalizzi of Phoenix, Arizona; with whom he shares his birthdate.
He served in the United States Air Force in Okinawa and eventually raised his loving family in Rutland, VT where he established himself first and foremost as a devoted family man and an avid hunter. As a serial entrepreneur and inventor: Frank founded, owned, operated, and sold several businesses in his lifetime including: Green Mountain Schwinn Cyclery, Cyclery Plus, Route Master Distributing, The Dorset Training Group, Green Mountain Holidays, Green Mountain Maps & Guides, and Northern Homes.
Frank was a well-respected leader in the bicycle industry and was featured on the cover of Bicycling Magazine several times. He was respectfully deemed "The Wizard" within the bicycling industry and was invited to be the mechanic for the United States Olympic team which he ultimately declined because he preferred to remain in Vermont with his family. He invented and patented a ground-breaking tool that is used by bicycle racing mechanics around the world. His work ethic and integrity has been continually held in high regard well into his retirement.
Frank also worked for Lockheed Martin, Butler Aviation, American Airlines, Merlin Airways and The Vermont Association for the Blind.
He is survived by Nick Micalizzi, Angela Pecorella as well as several nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by Joe Micalizzi, Anthony Micalizzi, Marge Conroy, Noreen Smyth as well as several nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will take place on Saturday February 22, 2020 from 2:00 until 5:30 pm at the Ready Funeral Home Mountain View Chapel 68 Pinecrest Drive in Essex Jct. A Memorial Service will start at 5:30 pm at the Funeral Home. Burial will take place in the spring at Fairview Cemetery in Essex Jct. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place on-line condolences.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to: Upstate NY/Vermont chapter: www.lls.org/upstate-new-yorkvermont#1 1 Marcus Blvd. Suite 104 Albany, NY 12205 (518) 438-3583.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020