Frank S. Smith
Melrose - Frank S. Smith, of Melrose, MA passed away on June 23, 2020, at age 84. Beloved husband of Alice (Whitcher) Smith with whom he shared 58 years of marriage. Devoted father of Rachel Smith and her companion, Sean Hughes, of Canton, Emily Smith-Sturr and her husband, Ted, of Melrose, Ben Smith and his wife, Bunny, of Colchester, CT, and Matt Smith and his late wife, Sheila, of Shrewsbury. Dear brother of Judith Kinner and her husband, Linus, of Milton, VT, and the late J. Lynwood "Woody" Smith, Jr. and his late wife, Linda. Cherished grandfather of Holly, Johanna, Charlotte, Isaac, Nicholas, Amanda, Thomas, Daniel, and Ryan. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Frank was a highly respected Civil Engineer for nearly 40 years at New England Electric System. He oversaw and passionately devoted his time and energy to various large and small engineering projects from power plant construction to relaying power internationally. He was a member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Cambridge for many years where he served in nearly every capacity from Sr. Warden to Treasurer to Altar Server. Frank also established CommonCare Meals, an outreach ministry offering community meals twice a month for those in need.Due to public health restrictions, services are private. A Celebration of Life will be announced in the future when all may gather to honor and remember Frank. In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank's name can be made to St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Cambridge, MA or Episcopal Relief and Development. For online tribute, or to express your condolences please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.