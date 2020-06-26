Frank S. Smith
1935 - 2020
Frank S. Smith

Melrose - Frank S. Smith, of Melrose, MA passed away on June 23, 2020, at age 84. Beloved husband of Alice (Whitcher) Smith with whom he shared 58 years of marriage. Devoted father of Rachel Smith and her companion, Sean Hughes, of Canton, Emily Smith-Sturr and her husband, Ted, of Melrose, Ben Smith and his wife, Bunny, of Colchester, CT, and Matt Smith and his late wife, Sheila, of Shrewsbury. Dear brother of Judith Kinner and her husband, Linus, of Milton, VT, and the late J. Lynwood "Woody" Smith, Jr. and his late wife, Linda. Cherished grandfather of Holly, Johanna, Charlotte, Isaac, Nicholas, Amanda, Thomas, Daniel, and Ryan. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Frank was a highly respected Civil Engineer for nearly 40 years at New England Electric System. He oversaw and passionately devoted his time and energy to various large and small engineering projects from power plant construction to relaying power internationally. He was a member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Cambridge for many years where he served in nearly every capacity from Sr. Warden to Treasurer to Altar Server. Frank also established CommonCare Meals, an outreach ministry offering community meals twice a month for those in need.Due to public health restrictions, services are private. A Celebration of Life will be announced in the future when all may gather to honor and remember Frank. In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank's name can be made to St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Cambridge, MA or Episcopal Relief and Development. For online tribute, or to express your condolences please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com.




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA 02176
(781) 665-1900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

8 entries
June 26, 2020
So sorry to learn of Frank's passing. We knew him through St. Peter's and he was the alter-server at our wedding. I remember how happy he was that we asked him, and we were so honored that he would take part in our special day. He was a kind, gentle soul and he will be missed.
Kerri and Kevin DeWolf
Acquaintance
June 25, 2020
Frank was a giant. He will be missed so much at St. Peter's. I don't know what we'll do without him at Common Care, but we will keep it up for him. I am so sorry for your loss.
Lindy Noecker
Friend
June 25, 2020
Very sorry that such a gentleman has passed on to his lasting home.May God comfort your family until you meet again.Mary Gulya.
Mary Gulya
Acquaintance
June 25, 2020
I was sorry to hear of the passing of the father of my friend and neighbor Ben Smith. This is a great blow to his and the extended Smith family. My condolences to all.
Alphonse Letendre
Friend
June 25, 2020
Dear friends of many years, Judith and I mourn with you in this sad time of Frank's death. You will miss him terribly and we will too. At the same time, although he has passed through a door in the eternal life which for each of us and him began at birth, we will continue to know him as we have for these many years. As a clergy poet once put it, "Whatever we were to each other, we still are." May the Almighty continue to bless you in this life and beyond.
Warren & Judith Radtke
Family Friend
June 25, 2020
Dear Alice and family, I was shocked to hear about Frank's passing. I saw him, last, when I played at St. Peter's some years ago. Please know that Frank and all of you are in my prayers. He will be so missed. Peace and Love, Andy Castiglione
Andrew Caatiglione
Family Friend
June 25, 2020
To Emily and Family, My condolences on your loss. I wish to offer this Irish Blessing to you and yours: "Death is a heartache no one can heal; Love is a memory no one can steal. Keep your loved one, Frank, close in your heart and he will always be by your side." May God bless you and yours with strength, comfort, and peace during this difficult time. Very respectfully, James Quinlivan and Family
James Quinlivan
Coworker
June 25, 2020
I was so sorry to hear about your father's passing. I know this is a very sad and difficult time for you and your family. You have my very deepest sympathy.
Jeff Dudek
Coworker
