Dear friends of many years, Judith and I mourn with you in this sad time of Frank's death. You will miss him terribly and we will too. At the same time, although he has passed through a door in the eternal life which for each of us and him began at birth, we will continue to know him as we have for these many years. As a clergy poet once put it, "Whatever we were to each other, we still are." May the Almighty continue to bless you in this life and beyond.

Warren & Judith Radtke

Family Friend