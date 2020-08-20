Frank Simms



Milton - On August 13th, Frank Simms passed away peacefully at his home, in Milton, at the age of 62. Frank was born on January 10th, 1958 to Frank Simms, an IBM Engineer, and Helen Simms, a loving homemaker, in Bethpage, Long Island NY. The family moved to Vermont when Frank was 6. Growing up Frank and his brother Doug were inseparable and always looked out for each other. He attended school in Essex (Class of '76) where he met his future business partner, Brian Bertelsen. Frank joined the Navy after high school and proudly served for 4 years where he learned his trade as a machinist. He started his first business with Brian behind John Leo's Mobile in Essex Center called Queen City Welding a.k.a. "The Prop Shop", then moved his business to Rt 2A where it was renamed "Essex Welding and Machine". As his business grew and he needed more space, Frank moved his shop to Milton. The newly named shop "Advanced Machine and Tool" expanded to specialize in fabricating precision products for aerospace, defense, and commercial industries.



After moving to Milton he had two daughters, Cecelia and Amanda, with former spouse, Lisa Barron. He then married Carrie Barrett Simms in 2009 and gained a third daughter, Chelsea. Frank's entrepreneurial spirit led him to start another successful business alongside AMT, Filcorp Industries, an environmental services company. He was a mentor to many beyond his bloodline, as he was known to take young colleagues under his wing. Frank loved growing his businesses as much as he loved vacations. He loved vacationing at Popham Beach (ME) for over 30 years with friends and family, going to many different tropical locations, or anywhere he could get a good tan and a cold beer. He loved hunting grouse and deer, fishing, and cooking big family meals. Frank was proud to be part of the Fraternal Organization of Eagles Chapter 4218 where he enjoyed his status as Past Worthy President. He was also a member of the Fraternity of Free and Accepted Masons for 39 years. He served his lodge in numerous positions including Treasurer and Senior Warden. Later in life, Frank married Karen Lampert Simms, a classmate from Essex High School.



Frank is lovingly remembered by his wife Karen and her family, children Cecelia Simms (Nicholas Mendizabal), Amanda Simms, Chelsea Russin (Calob Russin), grandchildren Kylie and Ryder; brother Doug Simms and partner Christie Fontaine, Doug's children Doug and Elizabeth (Billy Hughes); mother Helen Simms; aunts and uncle Adele Anderson and daughter Victoria; Charles and Elaine Gerth, their children Charlie (Joan), David (Karen) and Lisa (Brian); business associate and good friend James Monahan, among many more. Frank was predeceased by his father, Frank Simms.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to: Mount Mansfield Lodge #26 F&AM. P.O. Box 142 Jericho, VT 05465. Send to the attention of Victor Stone, Secretary.



Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant St., Essex Jct., VT.









