Fred Chamberlain, III

Scott Township, PA - Fred Chamberlain, III, 79, Scott Township, PA, passed away November 28th, at Allied Hospice, Clarks Summit, PA, after a long illness.

Born in Burlington, VT, Fred was the son of Fred Jr and Elizabeth (Bleau) Chamberlain. He graduated from Burlington High School, then served 4 years in the US Air Force. Fred was an avid hunter and fisherman, and spent more than 30 years in his dream job, working for Jerry's Sport Center, until his retirement in 2011.

Fred was predeceased by his parents, a brother, Bart, and sister, Estelle McClellan.

Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Priscilla (Shaw), Old Forge, PA; 3 children, Fred IV and wife Tammy, Coopersburg, PA; Spencer, Scott Township, PA; and Christine Giannone, Moosic, PA. He also leaves behind 6 grandchildren, Elizabeth and Matthew, Moosic, PA; Olivia, John, Gabby and Noah, Coopersburg, PA; 2 brothers, Roger and Bob; several nieces and nephews, and his honorary "brother", Normand Shaw, of Winooski, VT.

Respecting Fred's wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. Cremation arrangements are being handled by Thomas Hughes Funeral Home, Scranton, PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in Fred's name to The Factoryville Sportsmen's Club, Lake Winola Road, Factoryville, PA, 18419
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
