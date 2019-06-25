Services
Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home
97 Elmwood Ave
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 864-5682
Freddie J. (Roach) Cross


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Burlington - Freddie Cross, 74, passed away at Elderdwood at Burlington on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.

She was born in Houston, TX on February 9, 1945, the daughter of Frederick, Jr. & Hilda (Fritsche) Roach. She married Donald Cross on August 8, 1996, who predeceased her in 2015. She was a bookkeeper/accountant at Grand Way and GMAC.

She leaves her children: Anne Cross & Ernest Desilets; 4 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, 6 sisters and extended family.

Along with her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her sister, Diana Roach. A Graveside Service was held on Saturday, June 22 at 11am in Lakeview Cemetery.

Those wishing may send memorial contributions to: 300 Cornerstone Dr. #128, Williston, VT 05495. Arrangements by Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 25, 2019
