Frederich W. Ohnmacht



Colchester, VT - On October 6, 2020, Frederich W. Ohnmacht passed peacefully at his home in Colchester, VT with his loving wife by his side. Fred was born on August 22, 1931 in Rochester, NY to German immigrants: Friederich Heinrich Ohnmacht and Mary Henkel Ohnmacht. Fred is survived by his wife, Ann, formerly Ann Lanzet, his two children, Richard Ohnmacht of Frederick, MD and Sarah Ohnmacht Genuardi of Santa Barbara, CA as well as his three stepsons Bret, Kurt, and Steven Bailey and six stepchildren by previous marriages: Eleanor O'Meara, Cheryl Wright, Dr. Scott Holmes, Dr. Gregory Holmes and Darren and David Heffelfinger. He is further survived by five grandchildren.



After attending Northwestern, he joined the Air Force from 1951-53, stationed at Sampson Air Force base in Geneva, NY. There he met his life-long friend, Glen Goergen, where together they were physical training instructors, toured the country playing soccer and were stationed on the base for the duration; hoping to be transferred to Germany. He and Glen were steadfast Buffalo Bill's fans.



Fred earned his doctorate from Sunny Buffalo and enjoyed a distinguished career in academia particularly as a tenured professor of Education Psychology at SUNY Albany where he published frequently. An avid traveler, Fred made many trips to Europe and Asia with his late wife Ellen. Last August, Fred and Ann were fortunate to be able to enjoy a beautiful cruise on Viking from Budapest to Amsterdam before he could no longer travel.



He excelled in many sports, enjoying a distinguished high school and college swimming career. At Brockport State Teachers College he set a national breast stroke record in 1956. In retirement, he became an avid skier and hiker, mastering the 46 Adirondack High Peaks with his previous wife, Ellen. More recently, he became an accomplished pickle ball player.



Classical music was a great source of enjoyment for him. He enjoyed cooking many dinners for the Rotary Club in North Creek, NY where he served as President and was later honored for outstanding service. Fred was hoping to live to see the results of the Presidential election.



He will be memorialized in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to Hospice of Colchester, VT, Development Office UVM Health Network - Home Health and Hospice, 1110 Prim Road Colchester, VT 05446.



Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction, VT.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store