Services
Corbin & Palmer Funeral Home
9 Pleasant St
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 878-5802
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Corbin & Palmer Funeral Home
9 Pleasant St
Essex Junction, VT 05452
Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Corbin & Palmer Funeral Home
9 Pleasant St
Essex Junction, VT 05452
Frederick A. LaRose Obituary
Frederick A. LaRose

Williston - Frederick A. LaRose, 87, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019 at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester. Visiting hours will be Thursday, September 26, 2019 between 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm at Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction, VT. A service will be held at the funeral home Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11:00 am. To view a complete obituary and leave on-line condolences, please visit corbinandpalmer.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 25, 2019
