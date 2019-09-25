|
|
Frederick A. LaRose
Williston - Frederick A. LaRose, 87, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019 at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester. Visiting hours will be Thursday, September 26, 2019 between 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm at Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction, VT. A service will be held at the funeral home Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11:00 am. To view a complete obituary and leave on-line condolences, please visit corbinandpalmer.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 25, 2019