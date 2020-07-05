Frederick C. Keppler
Burlington, VT - Mr. Frederick C. Keppler, 92, a longtime resident of Burlington, Vermont., died July 3, 2020 at the McClure Miller Respite House.
I am at home in heaven. Oh, so happy and so bright! All the pain and grief is over, every restless moment passed; I am now at peace forever, safely home in heaven at last.
Fred was born in Albany, N.Y. on July 6, 1927. He was the son of Grace and Frederick Keppler Sr. He had one brother, Robert Keppler from Albany, N.Y., who pre-deceased him. He was married to Jane Buckley Keppler, his loving wife and friend and together they had six children. Survivors are Frederick Keppler III and his wife Tammy, Colleen Rouille and her husband Jeff, Susan Keppler, Michael Keppler, Kim Rouille, and her husband Dennis and was pre-deceased by his son John Keppler. He is also survived by James Keppler, Carol Keppler Hopper and Kathy Keppler Carmicheal. He has many grandchildren and great grandchildren whom he loved dearly.
Fred graduated from Albany High School in Albany, New York, in 1945 and attended Siena College and Notre Dame University.
Mr. Keppler worked for the New York Telephone Company in Albany and Utica, New York in the data processing, accounting, and plant departments for 20 years. He also held positions as a Switchman, Test Board Technician, Data Processing Supervisor and Accountant. He was a telephone pioneer.
Another position he held was a Data Processing Management Consultant for General Cable Corporation in Pownal, Vermont. Fred worked for the Dow Chemical Company (Ben-Mont) division in Bennington, Vermont, as a Data Processing Manager. He owned and Operated the Southern Vermont Computer Center in Bennington, Vermont, New York, and Massachusetts. He also operated a direct mail processing organization in Bennington serving many companies like Saratoga Performing Arts Center and the Orvis Company. He organized and operated Data School, an educational organization in Bennington with courses in Computer Programming and System Analysis.
Fred was an evening division teacher at Southern Vermont College in Bennington, Vermont. He served as president of ABCO Associates working with companies like Union Carbide and Dodge Industries of Hoosick Falls, New York.
Many awards and honors were bestowed on Fred over the years. He held copyrights on two data processing manuals, Computer Operation Procedure and KEY-VER, a key punch set-up manual. He published Datamation newsletter and won a Business Achievement Award presented by the Bennington Chamber of Commerce. He was also honored at Boca Raton, Florida with a Mr. Computer award by I.B.M.
Fred served on the school board at the Sacred Heart School in Bennington, Vermont. He was a weekly writer for the Bennington Banner newspaper with his "Keppler Keglings" bowling column. Fred served as the president of the Data Processing Management Association in Vermont. He had extensive experience in data processing (I.B.M.) back to the early days of Unit Record, Accounting 407's, and other punch card equipment as well as the RAMAC and 360 computers. Fred was listed in the National Registry of Who's Who in data processing. He served as president of the Greater Burlington I.B.M. System 360 Users group in Burlington. He was also an Associate with Kline & Rupnic Management Consultants in Albany, New York. He was president of the Outboard Boating Club at Kinderhook Lake, New York. Fred also served as president of the Bennington Classic Bowling Association. He won many honors in the Bennington competition.
Fred was a lecturer and presenter at the Roman Catholic Management Data Processing Conferences, in San Antonio, Texas and Chicago Illinois. Mr. Keppler served as Comptroller and Director of Business Information Services for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington, Vermont. He introduced computer technology to the Catholic Diocese and Parishes.
He served his country in World War II in the U.S. Navy serving with the Sea Bees, Ship repair Unit, in Adak, Alaska. He was awarded the Asiatic Pacific and World War II Victory Medal.
Fred also served as president of the Catholic Family Fellowship; as President of the Catholic Charismatic Conference Committee; organized "Life in the Spirit" seminars throughout Vermont. He was leader of the Holy Family prayer group at Sacred Heart Church in Bennington and at the Bishop Brady Center in Burlington. He appeared many times on the Celebrating Christ television program with Father Joseph Sullivan.
He was a serious horseshoe player winning many trophies; a lifetime New York Yankees baseball fan and Notre Dame Fighting Irish football. He was a member of the Fort Crailo American Legion marching band from Rensselaer, New York. Fred was also the leader of the dance band "The Orkets" in Albany, New York. He played drums, trumpet, electronic keyboard and loved Dixieland music. His favorite was "When the Saints go Marching In"
He appeared in the movie "Billy Bathgate" as an extra at Saratoga Springs Racetrack that starred Dustin Hoffman and Nicole Kidman.
Fred purchased a camp on Saratoga lake the day of the famous moon landing. He loved the camp and the beautiful sunsets each day, praising God.
He was a wood craftsman and built bunkbeds in retirement.
Fred was a gifted leader, impressive motivator, a dynamic and talented businessman, a generous friend, and mentor to many. He was also a devoted husband and father and will be truly missed. Fred's family loves him to no end. He had a humble personality, and a quick sense of humor. He was a devout Catholic and said the daily rosary. Please say a rosary for Fred in your Prayers.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 11 A.M. at Saint Mark's Church in Burlington. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
