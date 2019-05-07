|
Frederick E. Hannon
South Burlington - Frederick E. Hannon of South Burlington passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 5, 2019. He was 93. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Kathryn (Evarts) Hannon and their 5 children and spouses: Mark (Brenda) Hannon of Williston, Michael (Maureen) Hannon of Beaverton, OR., Nancy (Dave) Cote of Colchester, Suzanne (Michael) Bostock of Williston, and Sean Hannon of Colchester. Fred also leaves behind 12 grand children and their spouses/partners, Darby (Laura), Kristi (Jon), Jayme (Craig), Shane (Jen), Corey, Amy (Paul), Jason (Sabrina), Daniel, Brian (Andrea), Tyler (Sarah), Cullen (Jess), Kelsey, and 12 great grand children, and many nieces, nephews, cousins.
Frederick "Fred" was born on April 22, 1926 and raised in Bristol, Vt., the son of the late William and Birdella (Filion) Hannon. He attended the Bristol School system, graduating from Bristol High School in 1944. He enlisted into the Army and fought in WWII European theater. Upon return, he married Kathryn Evarts of Vergennes in 1950, and raised their family of five in South Burlington. Fred worked for multiple local businesses before taking on an independent delivery business of bakery goods in 1966. Restless with idleness after his first retirement, he picked up many different jobs until his full retirement...in his 80's!
Fred was active and had many interests. A lover of music, he played piano in various jazz bands throughout his lifetime. He was also a member of the Elks Club in Burlington. He maintained life-long relationships, such as "Club 44," (his Bristol High School friends) until his death. Fred was an avid long time golfer (one of the charter members at Rocky Ridge Golf Club since 1963) where he enjoyed playing in the "Y" league until the age of 91. He was also a devoted Red Sox fan and enjoyed watching games with his family. Clearly, Fred impacted many lives and will be sorely missed by all family and friends; and his beloved cat Missy.
The family would like to thank the Staff and Caregivers at Gazebo Senior Living in South Burlington for their affectionate and dedicated care. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a contribution to the in Fred's memory.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday May 10, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:00 pm at the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. A Mass of Christian burial will be said on Saturday May 11, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Williston. Burial will be private. Please place on-line condolences at www.readyfuneral.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from May 7 to May 8, 2019