Frederick Hewitt Smith
Natick, MA - February 25, 1952 - November 19, 2019
With courage, dignity and wry humor to the end, Frederick Hewitt Smith, 67, of Natick, MA, passed away on November 18, surrounded by his loved ones, after a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer.
In 1980, Fred married his Princeton classmate, Lisa Char of Honolulu, Hawaii. They raised three children: Matthew, Katharine and Timothy. The family was the center of Fred's life; their children were his pride and joy.
Fred loved the outdoors and was an accomplished mountaineer. In recent years, he took enormous pleasure in leading Appalachian Mountain Club hikes in New England, the American West and the European Alps.
Born to Frederick and Marjorie Smith, Fred grew up in Burlington, Vermont. He had an enormous range of interests from science to music to literature and poetry. He loved singing, whether accompanied by his guitar or with his family during long car rides.
Before Princeton, Fred attended Phillips Andover; after college, he earned an MBA from the Tuck School at Dartmouth. Over the years, he served as the financial officer for many mostly small entrepreneurial companies. Fred always brought the highest of ethical standards and personal commitment to every endeavor.
In addition to his family, Fred is survived by four siblings: Susan S. Faith and her husband Rogan of Anchorage, AK; Sybil P. Smith and her husband Donald Smith of Wellesley, MA; Peter P. Smith and his wife Letitia Chambers of Santa Fe, NM; and Charles P. Smith and his wife Amy Mellencamp of Burlington, VT.
A service of celebration will be held on December 12 at 2 pm at the Wellesley Village Church, 2 Central St., Wellesley, MA. Gifts in Fred's memory may be made to Massachusetts General Hospital's Tucker Gosnell Center at giving.massgeneral.org, specifically designated for the Gastrointestinal Cancer Fund; or to the Appalachian Mountain Club, 10 City Square, Suite 2, Boston, MA 02129, https://www.outdoors.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2019