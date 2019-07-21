|
|
Frederick (Rick) J. Davis, Jr.
Shelburne - Rick Davis, longtime resident of Shelburne, VT, died July 16, 2019 at The Arbors of Shelburne following his illness with Vascular Parkinsonism. Rick was born on April 20, 1943 in Boston, MA the son of the late Frederick J. Davis and Irene Rustin Davis of Dover, MA. Rick was a graduate of Needham High School, Needham, MA and of Colorado College 1965 Bachelors of Business, a member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity, and a graduate of Oldsmobile's School of Management.
He was employed at McNeilly's Oldsmobile in Brookline, Mass as Vice President with his father Frederick J. Davis Sr. from 1965-1970. Often Rick's skis were behind his desk where he skied at Killington, Vt. That adventure moved Rick in 1970 to South Burlington, VT where he was President & Dealer of South Burlington Chrysler Plymouth until Jan, 1980. Rick was given" The Excellence Award" by his employees. His next adventure with Jack DuBrul and The Automaster was as automobile salesman for 32 years. Rick was devoted to his customers and received many awards from Mercedes Benz, BMW, Range Rover, and Porsche.
Rick was a founder of the Lion's Club in Shelburne, VT in the 1970's. He was a lifetime member of the Lion's Club, and was honored with the Melvin Jones Fellow Award. He was Shelburne Scoutmaster for seven years and was devoted to his scouts. His fondest memories of Scouts included Camp Sunrise, Camp Norris, trips to the West Coast Trail, the Long trail, National Jamboree, and many other adventures to broaden their knowledge and skills. He had the honor of many of his scouts earning Eagle Scout, including his son Benjamin. Rick was awarded from Boy Scouts of America for Vermont Best Scoutmaster. The Shelburne Boy Scout's and Lion's Club hold an annual Christmas Tree Sale on the Green in Shelburne, it was a joy for Rick and Benjamin to be a part of the Shelburne Community. He was on the Board of Education at Mater Christi School for seven years, working and providing his expertise to the school and the Sisters of Mercy for Excellence in Education.
Rick's Boston heritage was true, an avid Boston Red Sox Fan and New England Patriots fan, taking the T and going to Fenway by himself at the age of 9. He was an avid skier with his family Susan and Benjamin, getting him started at the age of 3. They skied on trips throughout Vermont, the Colorado and Canadian Rockies and Europe, with the favorite being right here at Smuggler's Notch. In the summer they traveled to Truro, Cape Cod. "The Beachhouse" was where Rick had spent time in the summer with The Davis Family, Fred, Irene & Sam since 1945. Rick touched many peoples' hearts near, far, and abroad. One of Rick's greatest joys was his son Benjamin. Rick emphasized the importance of education and he had the talent of teaching & mentoring. He often playing the opera "Carmen" and sang "Good Morning to You". He was proud of his son accomplishments as an Engineer.
Rick is survived by his wife Susan Sherrer Davis of 38 years, his devoted son Benjamin J. Davis and wife Danielle of Littleton, Colorado; Brother Samuel S. Davis and wife Carolin of Needham, MA; Niece Jessica Davis of Somerville, MA; Nephew Jonathan Davis and wife Kerri and children Katlin & Jackson of Clearwater, FL; sister-in-law Jo-Ann Shoram of Shelburne; sister-in-law Norma and husband Rich Vogel of Colchester, VT; nephew Maj. Robert Teague & wife Jeanette, their daughter Emma & and son Mathew of South Berwick, ME; niece Cheryl Ovitt and husband Jeff, their daughter Jordon and son Hunter of St. Albans, VT.
He was predeceased by his son Frederick J. Davis III 1982, Frederick J. Davis 1983, Irene Rustin Davis 1995 Keith N. Sherrer 2009, Shirley A. Sherrer 2015.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday July 25, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:00 pm at the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. A Mass of Christian burial will be said on Friday July 26, 2019 at 11:00 am at Christ the King Catholic Church, Locust St in Burlington with burial to follow at Resurrection Park Cemetery in South Burlington.
Susan and Benjamin would like to thank in special way the staff at the Arbors of Shelburne and Dr. Zail Berry, Dr. Patricia Whitney and Dr. Wagar Waheed.
Memorial contributions may be sent to a memory care organization for Vascular Parkinsonism and Vascular Dementia or to Mater Christi School Advancement Office 50 Mansfield Place in Burlington. Please send on-line condolences to www.readyfuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 21, 2019