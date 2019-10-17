|
|
Frederick Maher, Jr.
South Burlington - Dr. Frederick J. Maher, Jr. died at his home (fulfilling his life time stated goal of leaving his home feet first), on Sunday, October 13, 2019, he was 89 years old. He was born on May 21st, 1930 in New Haven, CT. His parents were Frederick J. and Helen (Cain) Maher. He is survived by his wife, Mary-Barbara (Barulich), he is also survived by four children: Paul T. of South Burlington; Elizabeth H. of Manhattan, NY; Michael, and his wife Mieneke (Beukenkamp) of Burlington, and their daughters, Olivia, Ilona and Adrianna; Matthew, and his wife Li-Li Yang, of Arlington, Mass. He was predeceased by his youngest son, James Patrick, in 2011. He is survived by two brothers, Thomas, and his wife Patricia, of Port Washington, NY; and Frank, and his wife Penny, of North Haven, CT. Three nieces and two nephews, several grandnieces and a grandnephew also survive.
In October, 1954 he met Mary-Barbara, they married in Corpus Christi Church in Manhattan on June 16th, 1956.
After graduating from Yale in 1952 he volunteered and subsequently served two years in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. As a beneficiary of the G.I. Bill of Rights he later earned a Ph. D. in Sociology at Columbia University. He was a member of the Sociology Department of the University of New Hampshire for one year. For eight years he was a member of the Sociology Department at the University of Vermont. From 1966 until his retirement in 1996 he was a member of the Sociology Department at St. Michael's College.
From 1964 to 1968 he was a member of the South Burlington School Board. Chamberlin School and the Middle School were built during those 4 years. From 1968 until 1994 he was a member of the South Burlington City Charter Committee, which wrote the charter under which South Burlington became Vermont's ninth city and moved away from the Town Meeting
Fred had a phenomenal memory for events in his life, dates and times, historical context, and all the people who were participating in these events going back to his very early childhood. He was a wonderful and humorous storyteller, recalling the experiences of his life in very engaging ways. He was keenly interested in local, state, federal, and world politics and his great memory gave him amazing perspective.
Visiting hours will be from 4 PM to 6 PM on Sunday October 20 at the Ready Funeral Service, 261 Shelburne Road, Burlington, VT. A mass of Christian Burial will celebrate Fred's life at St. John Vianney Church, 160 Hinesburg Road, South Burlington, VT at 10:30 AM on Monday, October 21, 2019. Burial will follow immediately at Resurrection Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Love Unconditional, Inc. P.O. Box 357 Hopkinton, MA 01748. Love Unconditional is a nonprofit ministry partnership caring for the poor and truly vulnerable in the Dominican Republic. Arrangements for Fred were entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral & Cremation Service, to send online condolences to the family please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019