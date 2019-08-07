|
Frederick "Slim" Murphy
Milton - Frederick Murphy, 59, passed away on January 16, 2019 after a brief illness.
He was born on July 26, 1959 in Clinton, North Carolina to George W. Herring and JoAnn Murphy. He was a longtime painter and, more recently, worked at La Quinta Inn & Suites in So. Burlington. He was a follower of the Gathering of Christ Church and followed the Bible & The Ten Commandments.
He is survived by his loving partner, Christina Martel and beloved children: Chavis, Joseph, Whitney, Isaiah, Rebecca, Charice and Lakeasha and his beloved brothers, sisters and extended family.
Visitation will be on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 12 Noon-1 PM in Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Chapel, 97 Elmwood Ave., Burlington. Funeral Services will follow at 1 PM. Interment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Annex, Pomeroy St., Burlington.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 7, 2019