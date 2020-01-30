|
|
Frederick R. Zimmerman
Burlington - Sadly we announce the passing of Frederick R. Zimmerman (Bob) on January 27, 2020.
Bob was born on December 26, 1923 in Bridgeport, CT to Fred and Christine (Buttenschon) Zimmerman.
After graduating from Harding High School, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served on the U.S.S. Bancroft in the Pacific theater of World War II and was honorably discharged after the war.
Bob then graduated from the University of Bridgeport with a degree in Industrial Engineering.
On January 24, 1948, he married Corinne Richardson Jones (Judy). They had been married 69 Years when Judy predeceased him.
Bob is survived by their five children: Linda C. (Zimmerman) Kvedar and husband Anthony J. Kvedar, Jr.; Victor R. Zimmerman and his wife Susan (Samiljan) Zimmerman; Karen D. (Zimmerman) Millham and her husband Eric Millham; Lisa S. Zimmerman; and Carolyn D. (Zimmerman) Hancock and her husband Karl Hancock.
He is also survived by (14) grandchildren and (13) great-grandchildren. Bob is also survived by several nephews and nieces.
Bob was predeceased by his parents and his sisters Edna Zimmerman, Dorothy (Zimmerman) Lord and his brother Richard Zimmerman.
Bob retired from IBM in 1984 on the same day that he was inducted into their Quarter Century Club.
During his earlier life, Bob was active in the Masons and the Boy Scouts of America.
After his retirement, Bob became an avid runner, running in several marathons, including the NY Marathon 4 times! He and Judy also enjoyed traveling in their camper. They particularly like talking to truckers over the CB radio. During their travels, Bob and Judy would often visit colleges they would officiate at track and field meets.
Funeral Services and burial will be private at Bob's request.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place on-line condolences.
In lieu flowers please make donations to the UVMHN Home, Health and Hospice (VNA) 1110 Prim Rd, Colchester, VT 05446 in his memory.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020