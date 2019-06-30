|
|
Gael Gates Boardman
- - In the early hours of the morning on June 26, 2019, Gael Gates Boardman passed away in the home that he loved, on the property that he loved in the town he loved. Gael was born in Underhill on May 14, 1938, to Eleanor Gates and Gilman C. Boardman. When he was in the fifth grade, his family moved to St. Albans where he continued his education, graduating From BFA in 1958. He attended Michigan Tech in Houghton, Michigan, came back to Vermont, received his BA from Goddard College and his Master's degree from St. Michaels Colege. In 1960, he married Judith Leslie Johnson. They moved to Underhill in 1961 and he resided there until his death. His love for anything old started early and he started to collect things...tools, automobiles, tractors. His collection filled two barns, bringing things home and rarely parting with anything.
His pride and joy was his 1918 Locomobile. He was an active member of the community and was a member of the Planning commission for years, the Board of Civil Authority for years, a member of the Historical Society for years.He was a founder of the Underhill Jericho Boy Scout Troop 627, something he was very proud of. Antique cars, being his true Iove, he has been an active member of the Vermont Automobile Enthusiasts since 1956. He was involved in the automobile business for years and was an Adjunct Professor at St. Michaels College and Champlain College. He leaves behind his wife of 59 years, daughter Janet (Joe Peryea), daughter Susan (Scott Tobin) and son Owen, named after an antique car, (Michelle), five grandchildren, Leah, Abbie, Molly, Betsey and Avery. There is no memorial gathering planned at this time. The July 4th party is still on.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 30, 2019