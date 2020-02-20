|
|
Gail B. Failing
South Burlington - It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Gail B. Failing on Feb. 12, 2020. Gail was born in Troy, NY on May 17, 1937 to Francis and Rose Bellen. She grew up in Canajoharie, NY where she attended the local schools and graduated from St. Mary's Academy in Little Falls, NY.
Gail began her professional career at Central National Bank in Canajoharie, NY. She started in the Bookkeeping Department and worked hard to receive promotions to Teller, Loan Officer, and Branch Manager. In 1990, after 35 years, Gail started a second career with the Golub Corporation in Schenectady, NY. She worked in Consumer Services at Golub for 22 years until her retirement in 2012.
Gail was a devout Catholic and maintained a strong faith her entire life. She was a warm and engaging person who loved to have fun and made many dear friends. She was blessed with artistic talents and practiced many crafts to express her simple, yet profound joy for life. In 2016, Gail continued her adventures, moving to Allenwood in South Burlington, VT. She quickly adapted to her new home and made new friends learning to play Maj Jong, knitting, rubber stamping, and participating in writing and book groups. Gail loved to cook and entertain family and friends.
Gail is survived by her daughter, Marilyn (Lynn) Augustine Wright and her husband Richard of Colchester, VT, her son Michael J. Augustine and his wife Karla of Fulton, NY, and her precious grandchildren Hannah Wright of Burlington, VT and Zachary Wright of Colchester, VT. Her husband, Merwyn Failing, whom she married in 1968, predeceased her in 2004.
Initial plans are made for a committal service at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery on Monday, May 18 at 12:30 PM. For details on final arrangements, please visit her announcements at www.awrfh.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020