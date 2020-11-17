1/1
Gail Knope
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gail's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gail Knope

Burlington - Gail Ann (Preston) Knope, 66, passed away on November 14, 2020 peacefully after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Gail lived her life to love and take care of others. She will be remembered for her kind heart, her love for her family & close friends and her contagious smile. Gail grew up on the shores of Lake Champlain in Charlotte, VT, which always remained a treasure to her. She loved working with children and spent her life being a stay-at-home mama, a preschool teacher and then cared for her own mother, Marlene. Gail loved to knit, go to craft fairs and spend time with her family. She loved all things chocolate, L.L. Bean and was known for her beautiful calligraphy.

Gail married the love of her life, Michael, on August 5, 1989 where they spent years raising their family, boating on Lake Champlain, taking rides in the corvette & jeep and going camping in their RV. She leaves behind her children, Keely (Tom) Power, Katie (Paul) Leclerc, Kyle (Monica) Bouchard, Kim (Dave) Gray and Jeremy (Amity) Knope. Although Gail was robbed of the beautiful years to be a Nannie, her 9 grandchildren will continue to make her proud: Otis & Macy, Maeve, Max & Marleigh, Lauren & Ryan and Willow & Levi.

Gail's family would like to thank from the bottom of their hearts the staff at the Birchwood Memory Care Unit. Rachael, Barb & Michelle - you were so gracious as we said goodbye. We will never forget the love, grace & care you showed our Gail.

From your children: Mama, we carry your heart, we carry it in our hearts.

If you know someone suffering from Alzheimer's, in honor of our Gail, donate your time to them and their family. It is the most precious gift.

The family will be holding a private visitation with burial to follow at St. Ann's Cemetery in Milton, VT. A future life celebration will be planned and announced. In lieu of flowers, please donate to her daughter's Walk to End Alzheimer's:

https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2017/?px=12177404&pg=personal&fr_id=13713

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd. in Burlington. To place on-line condolences please visit www.readyfuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ready Funeral Service, Inc.
261 Shelburne Road
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 862-0991
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ready Funeral Service, Inc. South Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved