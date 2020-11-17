Gail Knope
Burlington - Gail Ann (Preston) Knope, 66, passed away on November 14, 2020 peacefully after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Gail lived her life to love and take care of others. She will be remembered for her kind heart, her love for her family & close friends and her contagious smile. Gail grew up on the shores of Lake Champlain in Charlotte, VT, which always remained a treasure to her. She loved working with children and spent her life being a stay-at-home mama, a preschool teacher and then cared for her own mother, Marlene. Gail loved to knit, go to craft fairs and spend time with her family. She loved all things chocolate, L.L. Bean and was known for her beautiful calligraphy.
Gail married the love of her life, Michael, on August 5, 1989 where they spent years raising their family, boating on Lake Champlain, taking rides in the corvette & jeep and going camping in their RV. She leaves behind her children, Keely (Tom) Power, Katie (Paul) Leclerc, Kyle (Monica) Bouchard, Kim (Dave) Gray and Jeremy (Amity) Knope. Although Gail was robbed of the beautiful years to be a Nannie, her 9 grandchildren will continue to make her proud: Otis & Macy, Maeve, Max & Marleigh, Lauren & Ryan and Willow & Levi.
Gail's family would like to thank from the bottom of their hearts the staff at the Birchwood Memory Care Unit. Rachael, Barb & Michelle - you were so gracious as we said goodbye. We will never forget the love, grace & care you showed our Gail.
From your children: Mama, we carry your heart, we carry it in our hearts.
If you know someone suffering from Alzheimer's, in honor of our Gail, donate your time to them and their family. It is the most precious gift.
The family will be holding a private visitation with burial to follow at St. Ann's Cemetery in Milton, VT. A future life celebration will be planned and announced. In lieu of flowers, please donate to her daughter's Walk to End Alzheimer's: https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2017/?px=12177404&pg=personal&fr_id=13713
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd. in Burlington. To place on-line condolences please visit www.readyfuneral.com