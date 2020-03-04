Services
Gail Loretan Obituary
Gail Loretan

Mashpee - Gail Loretan, 83 of Mashpee, died at 4.00 AM, Monday, March 2, 2020, at Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis, MA. She was born on October 16, 1936, in White Plains, NY, to Arthur and Catherine Landgrebe. She married Joseph Loretan on November 20, 1955, who passed away on July 16, 2018.

Gail is survived by, her daughter Renee Loretan of Harwich, MA; two sons, Eric Loretan of Bristol, VT, and Thomas Loretan of Trumbull, CT. Gail is also survived by her grandchildren, Alex, Alyssa, Caitlin, Jack, Kyle, Matthew and Meghan.

Her daughter Elaine preceded her in death.

Gail was a long-time resident of Cape Cod where she lived or visited in summer since 1960.

She loved to cook and enjoyed reading and playing card games. She enjoyed knitting, gardening, puzzles and travelling to see friends all over the country.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made .

Service will be held at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA on March 12, 2020, at 1:00 pm, with a life celebration immediately following the service at Siena Restaurant, 17 Steeple St., Mashpee, MA 02649.

For online guestbook and directions please visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020
