Gail M. Gevry
Gail M. Gevry peacefully left this world on November 19th, surrounded by her devoted family. She was born on August 27, 1941 to Neil and Elsie Mitchell and she built a life in Vermont with the love of her life, Rheal Gevry Sr. On August 30, 1958 they married and began their loving family. Every day he left her a love note written on a paper plate. They all began with the words, "My Baby Girl," and ended with "Teedum Man" (her nickname for him). The family laughed and cried as they read through these special mementos.
Gail was an avid collector and loved going to garage sales searching for something to add to her many collections. More than that though, she loved her family. Gail was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She leaves behind her adoring husband, Rheal, and her four children Terry (Jack) Jackman, Tina (Mark) Gilbert, Duke (Heather) Gevry, Lisa (Jim) Merrigan, eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild. She would've welcomed her ninth great-grandchild in January. She also leaves behind one brother, Bob Mitchell and a large loving extended family. She joins her four other siblings and her parents in Heaven.
The family would like to thank Addison County Home Health and Hospice and Meals with Love for the support they provided. They are amazing organizations with wonderful staff.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019