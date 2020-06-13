Gail P. Lavallee
Huntington - Gail P. (Blair) Lavallee, 80, died peacefully in her sleep on June 11, 2020. She was born in Burlington, the daughter of Roy C. and Marion T. (Ross) Blair.
Gail was a wife, mother and homemaker. She enjoyed having the house filled with family and friends especially during the holidays.
Gail worked several jobs as she slowly became an empty nester. She settled in Vergennes at Goodrich where she stayed until her retirement. Gail was involved in many groups and organizations. She received the Governor's Award in 2011 for her work with Age Well. Gail donated hand knitted items to the babies at UVM Medical Center. She always made special hats for Christmas and New Years for the babies.
Gail's husband, her childhood sweetheart, Robert predeceased her Aug 11, 2002. She was also predeceased by her granddaughter Angelique (son Dana's oldest daughter) and by Dana's wife Donna (Dionne) Lavallee.
She is survived by 2 sons Dana Lavallee, his children, Joshua Lavallee, Heather and husband Adam Cushman and their son Logan, Jennifer and her partner Rob, and Robert Edward Lavallee; and son Robert Lavallee and wife Lori (Gratton) and their son Armand; 2 daughters Gail (Lavallee) Lewis and husband, David, their daughter Robin and her fiance Emmet Sheppard and their daughter Marley; and Gail and David's son Peter Lewis; and Diana (Lavallee) Sylvester and husband Michael, and Diana's children Justin and wife Anni Marsha and their 4 sons, Connor, Aidan, Liam and Bennett Marsha; Trevor and Liz Marsha, their 3 children Cameron, Charlotte "Charlie" and Cayden; Evan Marsha and Hillary Bessette and their children Shaunna and Maverick; and Jason Marsha.
Gail is also survived by her brother Wesley Blair and wife Sally; and her sister Pamela Harper and husband Donald; her uncle Bernard Ross; several nieces; nephews and cousins.
Special thanks to all who were able to share in her 80th birthday party. That was indeed a celebration of life!
Donations may be made to a children's charity or the charity of one's choice.
A private graveside service will be held for the immediate family.
Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.