Gail QuinnSwanton - Gail Quinn, Swanton, VT, formerly of Burlington, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes, on August 14, 2020. She was born on November 26, 1950, the daughter of Donald "Mike" Quinn and Gertrude Tooles Quinn.Gail graduated from Rice Memorial High School, class of 1970.She is survived by her son Joe, wife Tracey, beloved grandsons Gavin and Kaiden Quinn, her sisters, Mary Jane Tucker, Kathleen Gokey, husband Earl, Christine Quinn-Kuck, husband Randy, brother Sean Quinn, wife Catherine, and several nieces and nephews.Gail was predeceased by her parents, and her brother, Michael Quinn "Q-Ball".Gail wholeheartedly dedicated her life to her son and his family.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on August 27, 2020, at 11 A.M. in Christ the King Catholic Church with interment to follow in Resurrection Park Cemetery, South Burlington.Arrangements are under the care of Champlain Cremation, A Proud Member of the LaVigne Funeral Home Family.