1/
Gail Quinn
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gail's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gail Quinn

Swanton - Gail Quinn, Swanton, VT, formerly of Burlington, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes, on August 14, 2020. She was born on November 26, 1950, the daughter of Donald "Mike" Quinn and Gertrude Tooles Quinn.

Gail graduated from Rice Memorial High School, class of 1970.

She is survived by her son Joe, wife Tracey, beloved grandsons Gavin and Kaiden Quinn, her sisters, Mary Jane Tucker, Kathleen Gokey, husband Earl, Christine Quinn-Kuck, husband Randy, brother Sean Quinn, wife Catherine, and several nieces and nephews.

Gail was predeceased by her parents, and her brother, Michael Quinn "Q-Ball".

Gail wholeheartedly dedicated her life to her son and his family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on August 27, 2020, at 11 A.M. in Christ the King Catholic Church with interment to follow in Resurrection Park Cemetery, South Burlington.

Arrangements are under the care of Champlain Cremation, A Proud Member of the LaVigne Funeral Home Family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
LaVigne Funeral Home
132 Main St
Winooski, VT 05404
(802) 655-3480
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LaVigne Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved