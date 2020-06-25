Gail W. Forgays
Gail Forgays, 76, of Westford, Vermont passed on Saturday, June 20th, 2020 on the morning of a beautiful, first day of summer.
She leaves her husband Lanny and their children, Shane Forgays and wife Patricia; Lisa McGonagle and husband Kevin; and Shawn Jones.
There will be no services, however, a celebration of her life will be held on a future date.
For a complete obituary, please go to: www.gregorycremation.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.