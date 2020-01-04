|
Gary A. Lacey
Gary A. Lacey, 81, passed away on December 29, 2019 in Burlington, Vermont. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Danielle and Tim Coleman; his son and daughter-in-law, Lance (Butch) and Lisa Belote; his son and daughter-in-law Loren and Pam Belote; daughter-in-law Christine Lacey; and step-daughter and son-in-law, Penny and Barry Shonio; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son, John G. Lacey; his parents, Emma and Roger Lacey and his granddaughter, Haven Shonio.
Gary was born in Middlebury, Vermont, the son of Emma and Roger Lacey, and graduated from Burlington High School in 1956. He lived in So. Burlington for most of his life and was well-known in the community as the hard-working co-owner of Lacey's Carpet Gallery in So. Burlington, VT. He took pride in his business and relished the friends he made during his time in business. He was an avid hunter, bowler, fisherman and major league baseball fan especially of his beloved Red Sox. He will be remembered for his friendly smile and positive outlook on life.
No funeral services will be held, as this was Gary's wish. He will be laid to rest in the spring at Resurrection Park Cemetery in So. Burlington.
"For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life." John 3:16
Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020