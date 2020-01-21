|
Gary C. French
Shelburne - Gary C French, 66, of Shelburne, passed away unexpectedly at home on January 14th. The son of Alex Sharp French and Gladys Sheila McLeod, Gary grew up in Brandon and Winooski. He excelled at basketball through high school, studied forestry at nearby UVM, and was co-owner of the former Fooshaus bar in Burlington. He later co-owned Game Builders, and constructed homes and community buildings across Vermont. He was also a dog breeder and raised incredible dogs.
Gary was an amazing father to his children, sharing stories and lessons that continue to bring joy to their lives. He was funny, soft spoken, creative and kind, and considered by those who knew him to be a great man.
Gary is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Norman. He is survived by his daughters Jessica and her husband Will Robinson of Jericho and Ingrid and her husband Ben Sullo of Waitsfield, his sister, Carol Bean and husband Vern and their family of N.C. his ex-wife and friend Kathy Volli of Shelburne and his many friends and family that were part of his life. He will be missed dearly by all, including his three granddogs, Wilbur, Clifford, and Jax.
A service will be held in the spring to celebrate and remember Gary's life.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020