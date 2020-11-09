1/1
Gary John Gaudette
Gary John Gaudette

Saint Albans - Gary John Gaudette a longtime associate and former President with Leader Evaporator passed away Sunday November 8th, 2020, with his family at his side.

Calling hours will be on Thursday, November 12th, 2020, from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, November 13th at 11:00 AM at Holy Angels Church, 245 Lake Street.

To view a complete obituary or offer a message of condolence, kindly go to www.healdfuneralhome.com.






Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Heald Funeral Home
87 South Main Street
Saint Albans, VT 05478
1-802-524-3031
