Gary L. Wetherbee
Gary L. Wetherbee, age 68, a man who had a passion for the open road, open skies, deep powder, mountain trails, British cars, German Shepherds and Log Cabins lost his valiant battle with cancer on Friday, July 17, 2020.

He was born in St. Albans on June 20, 1952, the son of Marian (Carpenter) Wetherbee and the late Manley Wetherbee.

Gary was a beloved son, brother, uncle, stepdad, and life-long friend. He is survived by his mother, Marian Wetherbee of Enosburg, stepson, Ryan Leadbeater and Jessie Guilmette, and Ryan's mother Doreen Demers, all of Bozeman, MT; brothers, Bill Wetherbee and Julie Marshall of Colchester, and Bob and Dianna Wetherbee of Winterhaven, FL; sister, Ann Green of Winterhaven, FL; Uncle Roy and Aunt Linda Carpenter of Enosburg, Aunt Alyda Carpenter of North Port, FL, and many loving and devoted cousins, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews, and their families. Gary was predeceased by his father, Manley P. Wetherbee in 2007. He shared a zest for life with all those he loved and cherished, and in return asked nothing, yet leaves a legacy of inspired folks with broken hearts.

Gary wanted NO funeral, so we are having a celebration of life to be held at 6:00 PM on Friday, July 24th, 2020, at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave, Enosburg Falls. Following Covid guidelines, the ceremony will be outdoors, by the river. Please bring a chair.

A second celebration of life will be held as well: a gathering and bonfire at his old house, 1869 Mountain Rd, Montgomery Center, at 7:00 PM, Saturday, July 25th, 2020. If you wish, come at 6:00 PM and bring a picnic. BYOB and chair.

For those who wish, contributions in Gary's memory may be made to the McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, VT 05446.

A full obituary, condolences, photos and favorite memories may be viewed and shared through www.gossfs.com.




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
July 21, 2020
Bill, Bob
A life well lived cut to short,,,
My condolences
Phil Payne
Friend
