Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Garrett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary William Garrett


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary William Garrett Obituary
Gary William Garrett

South Burlington - Gary William Garrett, 74, went to be with his heavenly father on April 11, 2020 at his winter home in Leesburg, Florida, due to complications from exposure to Agent Orange.

In lieu of flowers, be an angel. Please support or adopt a veteran. God Bless our veterans. Due to the current restrictions visiting hours and burial will be private. A Memorial Mass with full military honors will be scheduled and announced at a future date. Please visit awrfh.com for further information and to share your memories.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -