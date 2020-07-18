Gavin McNeil Howley
South Burlington - Gavin McNeil Howley, 46, of South Burlington, died unexpectedly on July 7, 2020.
Gavin leaves his mother Kathleen (Kay) McNeil Howley of South Burlington; his sister Laura Howley and brother in law, Brandon Peterson of Portland, OR; along with is extended McNeil and Howley family members. Gavin is predeceased by his father; James (Flip) Howley; his grandparents Joseph and Margaret McNeil and James and Jacqueline Howley.
Due to Covid-19, there will be no services at this time.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Converse Home Educational Fund, 272 Church St, Burlington, VT 05401
