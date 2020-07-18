1/
Gavin McNeil Howley
Gavin McNeil Howley

South Burlington - Gavin McNeil Howley, 46, of South Burlington, died unexpectedly on July 7, 2020.

Gavin leaves his mother Kathleen (Kay) McNeil Howley of South Burlington; his sister Laura Howley and brother in law, Brandon Peterson of Portland, OR; along with is extended McNeil and Howley family members. Gavin is predeceased by his father; James (Flip) Howley; his grandparents Joseph and Margaret McNeil and James and Jacqueline Howley.

Due to Covid-19, there will be no services at this time.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Converse Home Educational Fund, 272 Church St, Burlington, VT 05401

Arrangements are in the care of Ready Funeral & Cremation Services. To send online condolences to the family please visit www.readyfuneral.com.




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
