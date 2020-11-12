Gaye Simmons
Gaye Lucille Simmons passed away Saturday November 7 at hospice operated by UVM Medical Center in Colchester, VT. Gaye died of complications of cirrhosis and lung disease. She was born May 15, 1955 in Middletown, CT daughter of Dr. F. Peter Simmons and Dorothy M. Simmons. She had been battling health issues for quite some time. She is survived by her brother Gordon Simmons of Santa Cruz, CA and Peter Champaign of Essex Junction, VT. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care if the Cremation Society of Chittenden County a division of the Ready Funeral Home 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. Please visit www.cremationsocietycc.com