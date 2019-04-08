|
|
Gene Allen Besaw
Derby - Gene Allen Besaw, 72, well known businessman of Derby, Vermont passed away on April 2, 2019 at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, NH. Friends may call from 1-4 P.M. on Saturday April 13, 2019 at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road in Newport. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date in the summer. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Jack Byrne Center, by mail-Office of Development, One Medical Center Drive, HB 7070, Lebanon, NH, 03756 (make check payable to "Dartmouth Hitchcock Health" and note Jack Byrne Center on the Memo Line; by phone 603-653-0759 or online at www.D-H.org/JackByrneCenter. Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 8, 2019