Services
Curtis-Britch Funeral Home
4670 Darling Hill Road
Newport, VT 05855
(802) 334-6756
For more information about
Gene Besaw
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Curtis-Britch Funeral Home
4670 Darling Hill Road
Newport, VT 05855
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gene Besaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gene Allen Besaw

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Gene Allen Besaw Obituary
Gene Allen Besaw

Derby - Gene Allen Besaw, 72, well known businessman of Derby, Vermont passed away on April 2, 2019 at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, NH. Friends may call from 1-4 P.M. on Saturday April 13, 2019 at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road in Newport. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date in the summer. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Jack Byrne Center, by mail-Office of Development, One Medical Center Drive, HB 7070, Lebanon, NH, 03756 (make check payable to "Dartmouth Hitchcock Health" and note Jack Byrne Center on the Memo Line; by phone 603-653-0759 or online at www.D-H.org/JackByrneCenter. Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Curtis-Britch Funeral Home
Download Now