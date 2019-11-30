|
George A. Strong
Williston - George A. Strong, 84, died peacefully on Thanksgiving morning, November 28, 2019, with his loving daughters by his side at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester.
George was born in Windsor, VT on January 21, 1935, the son of Ernest and Vina (Darling) Strong.
He served in the USMC from 1954 to 1957. He worked for the State of Vermont for 30 years as a Vermont State Trooper, retiring as a Lieutenant Detective.
George was a member of the American Legion, the Masons and Shriners.
Surviving is his wife Dolly L. Strong of Williston, his daughters Beth Carpenter and husband Scott of Cutler Maine, Linda Alexander and husband William "Butch" of So. Burlington and Lisa Strong-Tienken and husband Roger of Houston, Texas; 6 grandchildren Lizz, Matthew, Kasey, Aimee, Tanner and Devan; and 5 great grandchildren Clementine, Scarlett, Emily, Natalie and Benjamin George.
George is also survived by his siblings Ernest, Bernard, Kenneth, Steven and Sylvia.
He was predeceased by his wife Susan in 1998, his grandson Harte, and his siblings Mable, Rosie, Charlotte, Lorraine, Roger, Frances and Stanley.
A Service will be held this week at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery Chapel in Randolph. The time and date of the service will be announced on the funeral home website tomorrow.
For those who wish, contributions in George's memory may be made to the Harte Greene Award Fund, Essex High School, c/o Business Office, 51 Park St., Essex Jct. VT 05452.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019