George Arthur Jamison Jr.
1956 - 2020
George Arthur Jamison, Jr

Deland, Florida - George Arthur Jamison Jr., age 64, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in Deland, Florida November 2, 2020, after a brief illness.

George was born in St. Albans, Vermont, on June 5th, 1956 son of the late George and Carol (Greenwood) Jamison.

George was a graduate of Bellows Free Academy (St. Albans), Champlain College and Vermont Technical College. A lifelong Vermont resident, George worked for many years at IBM/Global Foundries in Essex Junction, Vermont before retiring and relocating to the state of Florida. He had a passion for hiking, biking, Bruins hockey and family vacation trips to Disney World and the Maine Seacoast.

On August 4, 1990, he married his best friend and love of his life Holly Johnson. In 1991 they welcomed daughter Carissa into the world. She was his little princess.

George leaves behind his wife, Holly of Deland, Florida, their daughter, Carissa, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, beloved brother Thomas A. Jamison, his wife, Nicole, and nieces, Megan and Leah of Georgia, Vermont.

George also leaves behind cousins Diane Day, Judith Mosher, Pamela Broughan, David Greenwood and Jeremy Greenwood, sister in law Lorna Jewel, niece Erika LeClair and her husband Jesse and their children Elle and Emery, and nephew Evan Jewell and his wife Melissa and their son Samuel.

George was also predeceased by his beloved dog Jack.

George was loved by all and took pride in being a Husband, Father, Brother, Uncle and Friend to many. He will be greatly missed.

At George's request graveside services will be private at a date to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in George's name may be made to: The Green Mountain Club

Expressions of sympathy to George's family can be emailed to: jamo@jamisoncomputer.com






Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
