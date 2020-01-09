|
|
George C. Lavallee I
Milton - George Camillo Lavallee I, 70, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. George was born in West Berkshire, Vermont on August 22, 1949, the son of Alfred "Bruno" and Shirley (Mosier) Lavallee. George was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving from 1969-1973. He worked for the City of Winooski for 36 years as a Wastewater Operator and was well known in the community. George loved sports, cars, movies, being funny, and most of all - his family and dog Curly.
George is survived by his wife, Tracy (Foster) Lavallee; siblings and their spouses, Joanne and Steve Hoke, Roger and Jodi Lavallee; children and their spouses, George II and Erica Lavallee, Corey and Emma Lavallee, Julia and Bradley Reed; grandchildren, Taylor, Joseph, Michael, Shayna, Geordan, Noah, Brayden, Zander, Isaac; and many extended family and friends. George loved making his family, friends, and even strangers laugh and will forever be remembered for his sense of humor.
On Monday January 13th, a Celebration of George's life will take place from 3:00pm-5:00pm at LaVigne Funeral Home, 132 Main St, Winooski, VT, with a service to follow immediately after. Arrangements are with LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service..
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020