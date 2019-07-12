|
George D. Tudhope
Jacksonville, FL - George D. Tudhope, age 75, passed away at Hadlow Hospice Center in Jacksonville FL, surrounded by his family on Sunday, November 4, 2018. He was born on August 24, 1943 in Middlebury, Vermont to John Tudhope and Carolyn (Weaver) Tudhope. George attended school in Bristol before moving to St. Petersburg FL. George met the love of his life, Jo-An Latorra in Florida where they both attended high school. George graduated high school in 1962 and enlisted in the Army. He was stationed at Homestead Air Force Base during the time of Vietnam. While still serving in the Army, George married Jo-An on January 23, 1965. George and Jo-An moved back to Vermont in 1968 and raised their 2 daughters. George and Jo-An enjoyed traveling, stock car racing and spending time with family and friends. George was a long time owner of The Carpet Square in Williston VT. George is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Jo-An: daughters Kathy(John) and Kimberly( George): Mother-in-law Helen Craig: Grandchildren Sarah, Rachel, Ben, Joshua and Kate.
A graveside Memorial Service will be held on July 18, 2019 at 1030 AM at Hyde Cemetery in North Hero VT. Immediately following the Memorial service, the family would like to invite friends of George to a reception at the home of Jimmy and Brenna Burbo.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 12, 2019