Corbin & Palmer Funeral Home
9 Pleasant St
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 878-5802
George E. Isham

George E. Isham Obituary
George E. Isham

Williston - George E. Isham, 94, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, on December 20, 2019, at the Green Mountain Nursing Home. A celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Burlington Moose Lodge, 1636 Williston Road, South Burlington, VT. A complete obituary will appear at a later date on corbinandpalmer.com. Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Jct., VT.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
- ADVERTISEMENT -