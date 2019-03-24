|
George E. Jodoin
Shelburne - George E. Jodoin, 88 of Shelburne, a sweet, kind, snappy dresser and a true gentleman, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. He was born in Burlington, February 14, 1931, son of the late Hector and Lydia (Courtois) Jodoin. George was the middle of their eleven children, Fernand, Rita, Theresa, Madeline, Lillian, Richard, Paul, Laurette, Lawrence and Louise. George proudly served his country in the Korean War aboard the USS Des Moines and was stationed in Newport, Rhode Island, with an honorable discharge in 1954. George worked alongside his father to learn the carpentry trade. He helped many family members over the years to renovate their homes and built beautiful pieces of furniture. He also had a career working at UVM and St. Michael's College in the maintenance departments. On February 27, 1960 he married Joyce C. Howard, the love of his life. As avid ballroom dancers, Joyce and George spent their free time traveling to events and competitions. They also enjoyed spending summers at their camp on Lake Champlain with family.
George is survived by his brother Paul, of Burlington and sisters, Rita and Madeline of Burlington. George is also survived by many nieces and nephews who have wonderful memories of time spent with their aunt and uncle. George was predeceased by his wife Joyce in 2017 and his siblings Fernand, Theresa, Lillian, Richard, Laurette, Lawrence and Louise.
The Jodoin family would like to thank the staff of The Arbors for the wonderful care they provided George.
There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Mark Church, 1251 North Avenue in Burlington with a lunch reception to follow. Burial will be in the spring at the Vermont Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Randolph.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd. Burlington. Please place on-line condolences at www.readyfuneral.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 24, 2019