George Edric Chates
- - 1936-2019
In the early evening hours of Thursday, August 8, the angels came to accompany the soul of our dear George to his rightful place in Heaven. Surrounded by loved ones in his final days and anticipating a joyful reunion with beloved family and friends who predeceased him, George's soul slipped the bonds of his painful earthly body for which we give praise to a merciful God.
Giving thanks for having the privilege of sharing his earthly days are his beloved wife Marilyn MacArthur Currier White, with whom he recently celebrated 39 years of marriage, dearest daughters Laurie (Mark Hojaboom) Frenette, Paula (Chuck) Barry, Marilyn's daughters whom he loved as his own, Michele (Ed) von Turkovich, and Diana (Larry) Smith, along with beloved grandchildren Travis Frenette, Heather Aube, Chris (Samantha) Barry, Alex (Jessica Labonte) and Zachary Smith, Ana, Gabriela and Micaela von Turkovich and five much loved great-grandchildren, Jacob George Smith, Olivia and Emma Smith, and Karson and Kenadi Beaudry.
George is also survived by his Aunt Idris Chates and her family, several cousins including Becky (Tom) Neopalitano, Lyle (Pat) Bentley, Eva (Charles) Dial, Norma (Reg) Cherrier and their families, Marilyn's brother Everette (Sandra) MacArthur and their family, and an extensive group of close and dear friends we regard as family, who brought great love and comfort to his life. George was predeceased by his dearly loved parents Edric and Wilma Chates, Marilyn's parents Stuart and Dorothy MacArthur, his son-in-law Norm Frenette, and by his stepdaughter Cynthia Currier Mokritski and stepson William Currier and his wife Lorraine.
Growing up in Essex Junction, George was a diligent worker from the age of 8, delivering the Burlington Daily News, then the Burlington Free Press, which he continued through high school, while also taking on part-time summer jobs at the Vermont State Nursery in Essex and the Northland Glove Company. He graduated from Essex High School in a class of 39 in 1953. After working for Milton Coop Creamery and Cass-Warner-Griswold for several months, George enlisted in the US Air Force in January 1955, taking basic training at Sampson AFB, followed by serving in Limestone, ME at Loring AFB as an Air Police Officer until September 1958, when he was granted an early discharge to go to college. George enrolled in Champlain College, graduating with an Associate's degree in Accounting and Business Administration in 1960.
He began his professional career at ST Griswold and Company in early 1960 and worked there for his entire working life until his early retirement due to health issues caused by diabetes in 1989. George served the company, and the several other companies Steele Griswold acquired, in many capacities, primarily as Chief Financial Officer.
Throughout his life, George was a lover of people and maintained friendships for years, dating back to his boyhood. It never mattered to him if a person was a laborer or a CEO, he reached out in friendship to everyone he met.
George was a member of Sampson AFB Veterans Association, Inc., Order of the Eastern Star (Life Member), Valley of Burlington Scottish Rite, Mount Sinai Shriners, Ethan Allen Lodge No. 72, F&AM, and Burlington Elks Lodge #916 (Life Member). George gave freely of his time to community service, as well, having served as an Auxiliary Police Officer with the Essex Junction Police Dept. (1961-69), a Trustee for the Village of Essex Junction, a Selectman in the Town of Westford (1978-80), on the Zoning Board (1981-83), and as an Auditor (1985-89) in Grand Isle, where George and Marilyn operated an antique shop for several years, and subsequently a bed and breakfast (Farmhouse on the Lake).
After Marilyn's retirement and the sale of the Farmhouse, George and Marilyn became full-time RVers, traveling throughout the United States, eventually building a summer home at Apple Island Resort in South Hero and spending their winters in Florida, for the last 15 years in Melbourne.
A memorial service is planned at Minor Funeral Home in Milton at 3:00 pm on Thursday, August 15th, followed by a reception at the Milton Eagles Club, 42 Centre Drive, Milton, VT 05468. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory can be made to the University of Vermont Home Health & Hospice, 1110 Prim Road, Colchester, VT 05446 or -Vermont Affiliate, 77 Hegeman Ave, Colchester, VT 05446.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 11, 2019