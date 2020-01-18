|
|
George Edward Halnon
Colchester - The kind and gentle soul of George Edward Halnon, 83, was raised by the loving arms of Jesus to be reunited with his cherished wife, Mary Brigante Halnon, in heaven. He passed away on January 16, 2020 surrounded by his family.
George was born on April 3, 1936 to Francis and Ruth (Roberts) Halnon. He was married to his beloved Mary for 55 years until her passing on August 1, 2016. George grew up on a dairy farm in Williston and his love for animals continued throughout his life. He worked and managed Hills Hardware on North Avenue in Burlington for many, many years. George loved spending time with precious family and friends. He and Mary enjoyed travelling to places like Hawaii, Aruba, and California. George loved taking part in many Brigante family gatherings such as holiday celebrations, special lunches, and various other family traditions. George will also be remembered for his extraordinary devotion and generosity to his religious faith.
George is survived by his brother Paul (and his wife Phyllis), sisters-in-law Katie Halnon, Cathy Brigante Halnon and Frances Bosley, his brothers-in-law Coke Brigante, John Brigante, Peter Brigante (and his wife Marge), Frank Brigante (and his wife Dottie). George is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.
George was predeceased by his siblings Anne Thibodeau (and her husband Martin), Robert Halnon, Raymond Halnon and Howard Halnon, as well as his brother-in-law Raymond Bosley and sisters-in-law Velma and Lorraine Brigante.
Per George's request there are no visiting hours. George's life will be honored and celebrated with a Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Cross Church, Colchester, VT on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 11:00 am with a reception immediately following. Burial to take place in the spring. Arrangements are under the care of LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Our family has been blessed to have George's love, sense of humor and compassion integrated into our lives for so many years. He will be greatly missed by many.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020