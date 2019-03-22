Services
Immaculate Heart of Mary
7415 Williston Rd
Williston, VT 05495
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
Williston, VT
South Burlington - George H. Pillsbury, 75, of So. Burlington died on Monday, March 18, 2019 at the University of Vermont Medical Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 25, at 11:00am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Williston. Interment will follow at the Resurrection Park Cemetery Columbarium in So. Burlington. There will be no visiting hours. To view his complete obituary and to send online condolences to his family please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 22, 2019
