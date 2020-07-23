George Himmelsbach Agnew



Colchester - George Himmelsbach Agnew, 82, died on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester after several years of declining health. Prior to his final illness, he resided at Harbor View and then Allen Harbor (Allenwood) in South Burlington for several years.



George was born to Dr. Hobart McVickar Agnew and Alice Potter Himmelsbach Agnew on October 15, 1937, in Montclair, New Jersey. He attended local schools and earned his Eagle Scout rank before graduating from Montclair High School and Millersville State College. He spent two years serving his country in the U.S. Army as part of a transportation unit in Heidelberg, Germany. George received his Master's degree from the University of Southern Maine in Gorham.



In 1969 George, wife Barbara, and son William moved to Hinesburg, Vermont, after he accepted a teaching position at South Burlington High School. Their younger son Matthew was born on Halloween of that year. George enjoyed teaching not only the students in the high school industrial arts classes but also running several adult woodworking classes in the evening after his daytime classes were over. In addition, he was pleased to design and build some furniture for the high school student lounge. He received the honor of being named "Industrial Arts Teacher of the Year." George also taught a variety of short-term classes at the middle-school level. For many years following his retirement after more than 27 years of service to SBHS, he would find himself greeting former students in many Vermont locations, relishing the stories of their adventures since their high school days.



Among his other adventures, George enjoyed whitewater canoeing with the Northern Vermont Canoe Cruisers, camping on his sister's island in the Canadian Thousand Islands with his family, and owning a 1941 Dodge Power Wagon military vehicle. He spent many happy hours kicking tires with his friends at military vehicle gatherings in the northeast.



George married Lucille Weinheimer in 1988 and moved to Colchester, where they were busy with visits from her grandchildren and his grandson, and spending a few months each winter in the southern states. Following her death in 2013, he moved to Harbor View Independent Living residence in South Burlington. He was fortunate to continue his lifelong friendships with several childhood playmates, who helped sustain him in those later years.



George is survived by his son William Agnew and his partner Barbara Collins, of East Charlotte and Burlington, and grandson Tate Agnew and his mother Wendy Watson of Burlington; and son Matthew Agnew and his wife Leigh of Christchurch, New Zealand, and grand-daughter Evelyn Agnew; his brother-in-law Alexander Purves of New Haven, Connecticut; and his former wife, Barbara Agnew, and her partner Douglas McArthur of Montpelier, Vermont.



He is also survived by his step-sons Scott Weinheimer and Matthew Weinheimer and their families.



George was predeceased by his parents, Hobart and Alice Agnew of Dorset, Vermont; and his sister Drika Agnew Purves, of New Haven, Connecticut.



An interment and memorial service will be held at the Vermont Veterans' Cemetery in Randolph, Vermont, at a later date.



George's family and friends are incredibly grateful for the wonderful, compassionate, end-of-life care he received at UVM's McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester. Condolences may be sent to William Agnew at P.O. Box 442, Charlotte, VT 05445.









