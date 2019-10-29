|
|
George J. Brady
Shelburne - "Little" George J. Brady died peacefully early Monday morning, October 21, at the Arbors in Shelburne, Vermont at the age of 90.
He is survived by his sister-in-law, Arden Brady, of Chapel Hill, North Carolina and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, "Big" George A. and Dolores (Vingiprova) Brady, his sister, Patricia Meenahan and her husband, Dick, and his brother, Gerald Brady.
He was born on December 15, 1928 and spent his childhood in Queens and Breezy Point New York. He graduated from a Catholic High School in Brooklyn and later from the University of Vermont with a degree in horticulture. George also served as a proud member of the US Marines Corps.
Though George had no children of his own, he delighted in sharing his magic tricks with kids whether after mass at St. Michael's, shopping at Costco's, or having a creemee at Al's. His slight-of- hand coin trick left them dazed. He also entertained adults with his stories and jokes.
George had an eclectic job history. His first one, while in grade school, earned him $.10/day serving as a water boy on a construction site. During World War II he served as a volunteer courier on Breezy Point during the blackouts. In high school he got his first experience in landscaping, working on estate gardens. When he finished his university studies, he began Brady Landscaping Company in Stowe and could readily point out trees he'd planted all over Chittenden County.
George was very active in his community. He served as a volunteer firefighter in South Burlington, participated on the board at the Champlain Valley Fairgrounds, and worked on the ski patrol in Stowe. He will be missed by his many friends and colleagues.
A funeral mass is scheduled at St. John Vianney, 160 Hinesburg Road, South Burlington, on Friday, Nov. 8 at 11:00 a.m.. with a reception to follow in the parish hall. Father Marcel Rainville will officiate the ceremony. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the MOVE office at St. Michael's College One Winooski Place Colchester VT 05439. Condolences can be sent to https://www.corbinandpalmer.com.
Special thanks to George's friends, Age Well, The Arbors, Bayada Hospice, and KJM Guardianship for all their visits and care.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019