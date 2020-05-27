|
George Louis Courville
Burlington - George L. Courville, 93, of Burlington, passed away on Tuesday March 17, 2020. George was born in Burlington, son of the late John Courville and Cecile (Desany) Courville.
George was the beloved husband of the late Paulita M. (Carlin) Courville. Father of George L. Courville Jr. of Palm Coast, FL, Lynda J. Helton of Malvern, PA, and Patricia C. Terra of Middleboro, MA. Grandfather of Jill Courville, Chantal Kelly, Elizabeth Craig, Amanda Craig, Reed Mazzie, Emily Krawzyk, Olivia Mazzie, George Courville III, and Paul Sances. He also leaves 11 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brothers Leo, Marcel, Ernest, Paul, Louis, John and Raymond, and his sisters Lily, Mary, and Lorraine. He is survived by his brother Joseph of Burlington, and his sisters Theresa Gallanari of New York and Jean Creel of Texas. He also leaves many nieces and nephews.
George joined the Navy and served his country during WW II and again during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Rotary Club for many years, was a member of the Knights of Columbus until his death, and was also a member of the Fourth Degree of the Knights of Columbus.
George loved spending time with his family. He also learned to paint after he retired, and became an accomplished artist. Due to COVID-19 public health guidance, a celebration of life will take place when it is safe to do so.
Arrangements are under the care of LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Published in The Burlington Free Press from May 27 to May 28, 2020