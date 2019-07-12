|
|
George R. McGee
Plymouth, MA - On Monday, July 8, 2019, George R. McGee of Plymouth, MA. and Palm Bay, Florida, passed away at home at the age of 75.
George was born on August 27, 1943, in Plymouth to the late Robert and Marjorie (Raymond) McGee. He was a graduate of Plymouth High School, Class of 1961. He attended Chapman College where he studied Electronic Engineering. He honorably served our country for forty-three years in the United States Air Force, Navy, and Army, retiring as a Chief Warrant Officer 5. He was also employed at IBM as a Computer Communication Specialist during this time.
George was preceded in death by his wife Lynne (Parker) McGee. He is survived by his loving fiancé, Mary Scheid of Plymouth, his daughters, Krispin McGee of Georgia, Heather McGee of Colorado and his sister Marsha Schuiten of Connecticut.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 16th at 11:00 am at the Church of the Pilgrimage, 8 Town Square, Plymouth. The burial will take place at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Avenue, Bourne at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be made to the .
For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 12, 2019